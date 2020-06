NTPC announced that consequent upon Fitch Ratings (Fitch) reaffirmation of India's sovereign rating as BBB- with a change in outlook to Negative from Stable, the issuer credit rating assigned to NTPC by Fitch has also been reaffirmed as BBB- with a change in outlook to Negative from Stable.

