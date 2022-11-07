JUST IN
Business Standard

Precision Electronics standalone net profit rises 35.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.07% to Rs 8.85 crore

Net profit of Precision Electronics rose 35.37% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.07% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.857.31 21 OPM %8.47-13.27 -PBDT0.390.86 -55 PBT0.270.67 -60 NP1.110.82 35

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 14:26 IST

