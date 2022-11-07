Precision Electronics standalone net profit rises 35.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.07% to Rs 8.85 crore

Net profit of Precision Electronics rose 35.37% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.07% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.857.318.47-13.270.390.860.270.671.110.82

