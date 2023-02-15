Nupur Recyclers standalone net profit declines 68.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.29% to Rs 21.35 crore

Net profit of Nupur Recyclers declined 68.78% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.29% to Rs 21.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.3544.755.6211.712.665.922.645.911.384.42

