Volumes soar at City Union Bank Ltd counter

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 September 2021.

City Union Bank Ltd recorded volume of 3.89 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92480 shares. The stock gained 4.77% to Rs.159.10. Volumes stood at 2.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd saw volume of 47800 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14109 shares. The stock increased 1.54% to Rs.244.50. Volumes stood at 2113 shares in the last session.

Eicher Motors Ltd recorded volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34321 shares. The stock gained 2.42% to Rs.2,744.30. Volumes stood at 52985 shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd saw volume of 74955 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31429 shares. The stock increased 0.39% to Rs.1,480.45. Volumes stood at 24130 shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd saw volume of 5.57 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.34% to Rs.168.15. Volumes stood at 3.72 lakh shares in the last session.

