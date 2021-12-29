Volumes soar at Bharat Rasayan Ltd counter

Bharat Rasayan Ltd clocked volume of 26956 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2122 shares

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, BASF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 December 2021.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd clocked volume of 26956 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2122 shares. The stock gained 12.09% to Rs.11,716.05. Volumes stood at 1708 shares in the last session.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd notched up volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14443 shares. The stock rose 3.88% to Rs.2,593.00. Volumes stood at 8331 shares in the last session.

Rain Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 95.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.96% to Rs.225.50. Volumes stood at 18.52 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd saw volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21658 shares. The stock increased 3.68% to Rs.820.90. Volumes stood at 19877 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd recorded volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19860 shares. The stock gained 6.55% to Rs.3,066.70. Volumes stood at 42001 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)