Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 65.2 points or 0.36% at 18168.41 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.8%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.73%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.72%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.33%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.16%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3.95%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.58%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.47%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 56.26 or 0.11% at 52749.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.2 points or 0.14% at 15754.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 169.31 points or 0.68% at 25111.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.78 points or 0.67% at 7748.25.

On BSE,1969 shares were trading in green, 1255 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)