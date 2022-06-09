Oil and Gas shares edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 95.42 points or 0.5% at 19126.7 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.11%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.41%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.29%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.68%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.33%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.9%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.71%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.07%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 129.77 or 0.24% at 54762.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.15 points or 0.16% at 16330.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 7.49 points or 0.03% at 25970.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.38 points or 0.17% at 7948.

On BSE,1421 shares were trading in green, 1247 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

