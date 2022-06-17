Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 362.58 points or 2.04% at 17380.19 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 8.04%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 4.93%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.78%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.63%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.6%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.56%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.19%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.52%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.66%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 84.78 or 0.16% at 51411.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.1 points or 0.33% at 15309.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 173.58 points or 0.71% at 24173.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.58 points or 0.55% at 7512.51.

On BSE,934 shares were trading in green, 2335 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)