Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 163.04 points or 0.88% at 18280.98 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 4.63%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.64%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.28%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.38%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.57%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.52%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.32%).

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.92%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.66%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 73.22 or 0.14% at 52773.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.15 points or 0.08% at 15762.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 28.35 points or 0.11% at 25071.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.57 points or 0.24% at 7733.09.

On BSE,1756 shares were trading in green, 1484 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

