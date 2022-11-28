JUST IN
Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 305.51 points or 1.52% at 20446.26 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.27%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.88%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.39%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.86%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.79%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.63%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.88%).

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.54%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 117.09 or 0.19% at 62410.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.55 points or 0.14% at 18538.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 179.97 points or 0.62% at 29381.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.48 points or 0.59% at 9096.16.

On BSE,2045 shares were trading in green, 947 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 10:00 IST

