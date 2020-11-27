Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 170.98 points or 1.29% at 13444.92 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 11.39%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 8.62%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.02%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.53%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.4%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.3%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.86%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.28%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.18%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 127.98 or 0.29% at 44131.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.75 points or 0.13% at 12970.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 136.74 points or 0.83% at 16616.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.72 points or 1% at 5615.17.

On BSE,1281 shares were trading in green, 672 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

