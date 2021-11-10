JSW Steel Ltd Slides 2.19%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.24%

JSW Steel Ltd has lost 1.57% over last one month compared to 2.09% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd lost 2.19% today to trade at Rs 661.85. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.24% to quote at 20244.67. The index is down 2.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd decreased 1.89% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 1.74% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 126.18 % over last one year compared to the 38.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has lost 1.57% over last one month compared to 2.09% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 56459 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 776.5 on 06 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 326.3 on 09 Nov 2020.

