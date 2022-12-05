Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 148 points or 0.72% at 20354.37 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.01%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.68%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.4%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.73%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.43%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.13%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.28%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.07%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 216.77 or 0.34% at 62651.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.35 points or 0.29% at 18641.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 73.32 points or 0.25% at 29985.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.69 points or 0.15% at 9300.67.

On BSE,2063 shares were trading in green, 1468 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

