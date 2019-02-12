JUST IN
Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.89 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 318.60% to Rs 5.40 crore

Net Loss of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 49.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 318.60% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.401.29 319 OPM %-748.52-178.29 -PBDT-44.88-10.40 -332 PBT-50.23-15.79 -218 NP-49.89-10.30 -384

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:41 IST

