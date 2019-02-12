Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.89 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.62 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.88 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Oil Country Tubular Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Tallest hybrid concrete tubular WTG commissioned by Suzlon
South Africa agrees to process some gas, oil exploration licences - minister
-
Sales rise 318.60% to Rs 5.40 croreNet Loss of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 49.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 318.60% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.401.29 319 OPM %-748.52-178.29 -PBDT-44.88-10.40 -332 PBT-50.23-15.79 -218 NP-49.89-10.30 -384
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU