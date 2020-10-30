Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd extends losses

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 64.35, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 54.59% in last one year as compared to a 2.53% slide in NIFTY and a 9.53% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 64.35, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 11576.7. The Sensex is at 39399.74, down 0.88%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has eased around 6.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14722.15, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 178.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 200.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 64.6, flat on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd tumbled 54.59% in last one year as compared to a 2.53% slide in NIFTY and a 9.53% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)