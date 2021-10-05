Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 8.5%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 160.15, up 8.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 130.93% in last one year as compared to a 52.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 59.27% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23334.6, up 2.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 753.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 278.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

