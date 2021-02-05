PNB Gilts Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Bhartiya International Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd and Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 February 2021.
PNB Gilts Ltd surged 19.45% to Rs 56.2 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49783 shares in the past one month.
Bhartiya International Ltd soared 18.23% to Rs 162.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5503 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1238 shares in the past one month.
Ganges Securities Ltd spiked 17.14% to Rs 63.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2480 shares in the past one month.
Ind Bank Housing Ltd jumped 15.90% to Rs 43. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8388 shares in the past one month.
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd gained 13.73% to Rs 9.11. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40647 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12132 shares in the past one month.
