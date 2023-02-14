Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 105.99 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Banka Bioloo consolidated net profit rises 105.66% in the December 2022 quarter
Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 87.49 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Glenmark Life reports Q3 PAT of Rs 105 cr
Apollo Hospital to raise Rs 105 cr via NCDs
Omaxe Chowk to have the biggest food court in India
-
Sales rise 35.61% to Rs 243.86 croreNet Loss of Omaxe reported to Rs 105.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 37.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.61% to Rs 243.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales243.86179.83 36 OPM %-41.88-13.46 -PBDT-119.49-45.41 -163 PBT-135.88-51.52 -164 NP-105.99-37.76 -181
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU