One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sportking India Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, United Breweries Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2023.

One 97 Communications Ltd crashed 7.94% to Rs 655.95 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sportking India Ltd lost 6.42% to Rs 694.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5435 shares in the past one month.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd tumbled 5.46% to Rs 4770. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3535 shares in the past one month.

United Breweries Ltd slipped 5.07% to Rs 1470.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2836 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 1258.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41236 shares in the past one month.

