Volumes jump at United Breweries Ltd counter

Indoco Remedies Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 February 2023.

United Breweries Ltd saw volume of 10.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.11% to Rs.1,470.55. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd recorded volume of 7.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.97% to Rs.355.40. Volumes stood at 47294 shares in the last session.

Lux Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20816 shares. The stock slipped 5.50% to Rs.1,343.50. Volumes stood at 36745 shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 8.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.41% to Rs.521.85. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 4.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84833 shares. The stock increased 2.77% to Rs.3,319.95. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.

