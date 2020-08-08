One Point One Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.21 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 47.88% to Rs 15.15 croreNet Loss of One Point One Solutions reported to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.88% to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.1529.07 -48 OPM %-5.4830.07 -PBDT-0.096.64 PL PBT-6.50-0.02 -32400 NP-6.21-0.21 -2857
