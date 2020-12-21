Onward Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Rattanindia Power Ltd, Ester Industries Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 December 2020.
Onward Technologies Ltd crashed 15.13% to Rs 74.35 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 31512 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39422 shares in the past one month.
Rattanindia Power Ltd tumbled 13.97% to Rs 1.97. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 343.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 231.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ester Industries Ltd lost 12.88% to Rs 106.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47927 shares in the past one month.
Precision Camshafts Ltd shed 12.72% to Rs 40.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25861 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62570 shares in the past one month.
Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up dropped 12.46% to Rs 130. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21429 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52204 shares in the past one month.
