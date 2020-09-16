Oracle Credit standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Oracle Credit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 OPM %62.5057.14 -PBDT0.050.04 25 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.040.03 33
