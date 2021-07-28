Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd up for third straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 4262, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.65% in last one year as compared to a 39.77% jump in NIFTY and a 66.79% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4262, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 15657.7. The Sensex is at 52250.65, down 0.62%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has gained around 19.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29892.55, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

