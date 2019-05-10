Oracle Financial Services Software standalone net profit rises 67.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.00% to Rs 882.83 crore

Net profit of rose 67.31% to Rs 296.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 177.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 882.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 929.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.48% to Rs 1282.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1005.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.27% to Rs 3580.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3861.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

882.83929.343580.903861.7351.6830.5252.9937.69499.12325.272036.611544.27483.70311.341986.411486.92296.90177.451282.471005.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)