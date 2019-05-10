Oracle Financial Services Software standalone net profit rises 67.31% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.00% to Rs 882.83 croreNet profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 67.31% to Rs 296.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 177.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 882.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 929.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.48% to Rs 1282.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1005.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.27% to Rs 3580.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3861.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales882.83929.34 -5 3580.903861.73 -7 OPM %51.6830.52 -52.9937.69 - PBDT499.12325.27 53 2036.611544.27 32 PBT483.70311.34 55 1986.411486.92 34 NP296.90177.45 67 1282.471005.99 27
