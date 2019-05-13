JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Innovative Ideals & Services (India) bags new order of RUNWAL GROUP project
Business Standard

Orbit Exports standalone net profit declines 62.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 27.93 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports declined 62.54% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 27.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.19% to Rs 23.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 129.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales27.9329.45 -5 129.92125.21 4 OPM %19.2328.83 -28.5431.35 - PBDT6.219.24 -33 38.9942.28 -8 PBT3.627.37 -51 30.4335.06 -13 NP2.396.38 -63 23.1224.91 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 17:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU