Orient Bell consolidated net profit declines 30.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 171.41 crore

Net profit of Orient Bell declined 30.91% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 171.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 167.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.171.41167.466.939.0813.1815.207.9210.505.998.67

