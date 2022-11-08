Orient Bell consolidated net profit declines 30.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 171.41 croreNet profit of Orient Bell declined 30.91% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 171.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 167.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales171.41167.46 2 OPM %6.939.08 -PBDT13.1815.20 -13 PBT7.9210.50 -25 NP5.998.67 -31
