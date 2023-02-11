Orient Beverages consolidated net profit rises 138.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.71% to Rs 26.98 crore

Net profit of Orient Beverages rose 138.46% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 26.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26.9823.524.344.721.670.680.970.290.930.39

