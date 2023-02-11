JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 53.95% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Orient Beverages consolidated net profit rises 138.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.71% to Rs 26.98 crore

Net profit of Orient Beverages rose 138.46% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 26.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.9823.52 15 OPM %4.344.72 -PBDT1.670.68 146 PBT0.970.29 234 NP0.930.39 138

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 15:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU