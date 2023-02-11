Orient Beverages consolidated net profit rises 138.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.71% to Rs 26.98 croreNet profit of Orient Beverages rose 138.46% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 26.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.9823.52 15 OPM %4.344.72 -PBDT1.670.68 146 PBT0.970.29 234 NP0.930.39 138
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
