Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 54.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.34% to Rs 410.36 crore

Net profit of Orient Cement declined 54.20% to Rs 25.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.34% to Rs 410.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 687.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.410.36687.7923.9421.7576.83121.8742.1986.6225.6055.90

