UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 37.75% in the June 2020 quarter
Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 54.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.34% to Rs 410.36 crore

Net profit of Orient Cement declined 54.20% to Rs 25.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.34% to Rs 410.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 687.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales410.36687.79 -40 OPM %23.9421.75 -PBDT76.83121.87 -37 PBT42.1986.62 -51 NP25.6055.90 -54

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 14:39 IST

