UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 37.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of UltraTech Cement declined 37.75% to Rs 797.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1281.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.15% to Rs 7633.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11419.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7633.7511419.74 -33 OPM %27.1725.83 -PBDT1960.162581.44 -24 PBT1313.981893.06 -31 NP797.431281.05 -38

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 14:35 IST

