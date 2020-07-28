UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 37.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.15% to Rs 7633.75 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement declined 37.75% to Rs 797.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1281.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.15% to Rs 7633.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11419.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7633.7511419.7427.1725.831960.162581.441313.981893.06797.431281.05

