UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 37.75% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 199.13% in the March 2020 quarter
Ultratech Cement gains on partially resuming operations
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.15% to Rs 7633.75 croreNet profit of UltraTech Cement declined 37.75% to Rs 797.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1281.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.15% to Rs 7633.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11419.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7633.7511419.74 -33 OPM %27.1725.83 -PBDT1960.162581.44 -24 PBT1313.981893.06 -31 NP797.431281.05 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU