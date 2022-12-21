Telecom shares edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 26.14 points or 1.46% at 1761.33 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 6.9%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 5.52%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 4.13%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.89%),HFCL Ltd (down 3.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.18%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 2.16%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.74%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.57%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.52%).

On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.06%), moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 370.74 or 0.6% at 61331.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.5 points or 0.59% at 18276.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 341.34 points or 1.15% at 29255.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 57.79 points or 0.63% at 9095.31.

On BSE,1113 shares were trading in green, 2352 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

