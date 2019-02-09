Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.53% to Rs 13.10 croreNet profit of Sundaram Multi Pap reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 13.53% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.1015.15 -14 OPM %16.726.07 -PBDT0.85-1.17 LP PBT0.41-1.60 LP NP0.41-1.60 LP
