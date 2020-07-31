Oriental Trimex reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oriental Trimex standalone net profit declines 87.14% in the December 2019 quarter
Oriental Trimex limited plans inclusion of more products in flooring segment
Oriental Trimex Limited to benefit from govt. boost to infra and real estate sector
Board of Oriental Bank of Commerce approves share exchange ratio for merger into PNB
Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 56.11% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 173.34% to Rs 32.50 croreNet profit of Oriental Trimex reported to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 173.34% to Rs 32.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 153.09% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 74.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.5011.89 173 74.8372.68 3 OPM %14.65-21.95 -11.324.14 - PBDT3.64-4.12 LP 5.273.88 36 PBT3.27-4.48 LP 3.802.40 58 NP3.65-4.48 LP 2.050.81 153
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU