JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Tata Motors extends completion date for scheme of arrangement
Business Standard

Oriental Trimex reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 173.34% to Rs 32.50 crore

Net profit of Oriental Trimex reported to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 173.34% to Rs 32.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 153.09% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 74.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.5011.89 173 74.8372.68 3 OPM %14.65-21.95 -11.324.14 - PBDT3.64-4.12 LP 5.273.88 36 PBT3.27-4.48 LP 3.802.40 58 NP3.65-4.48 LP 2.050.81 153

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU