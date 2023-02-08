Oswal Minerals standalone net profit declines 93.47% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.56% to Rs 629.19 croreNet profit of Oswal Minerals declined 93.47% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.56% to Rs 629.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 932.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales629.19932.91 -33 OPM %0.811.87 -PBDT1.4119.38 -93 PBT1.2219.19 -94 NP0.9414.40 -93
