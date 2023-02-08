Oswal Minerals standalone net profit declines 93.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.56% to Rs 629.19 crore

Net profit of Oswal Minerals declined 93.47% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.56% to Rs 629.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 932.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.629.19932.910.811.871.4119.381.2219.190.9414.40

