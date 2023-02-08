JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex drops 221 pts, Nifty ends below 17,750; Tata Steel drops over 5%
Business Standard

Oswal Minerals standalone net profit declines 93.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 32.56% to Rs 629.19 crore

Net profit of Oswal Minerals declined 93.47% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.56% to Rs 629.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 932.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales629.19932.91 -33 OPM %0.811.87 -PBDT1.4119.38 -93 PBT1.2219.19 -94 NP0.9414.40 -93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU