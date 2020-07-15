Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 2.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.48% to Rs 12.94 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 2.38% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.48% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.9420.379.7411.005.716.572.263.032.052.10

