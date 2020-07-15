Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 2.38% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Industrial Infra corrects after Q4 results
Reliance Industrial Infra slips as Q3 PBT declines
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 9.63% in the March 2020 quarter
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 19.56% in the March 2020 quarter
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 9.47% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 36.48% to Rs 12.94 croreNet profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 2.38% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.48% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.9420.37 -36 OPM %9.7411.00 -PBDT5.716.57 -13 PBT2.263.03 -25 NP2.052.10 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU