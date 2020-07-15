JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Regent Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 2.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.48% to Rs 12.94 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 2.38% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.48% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.9420.37 -36 OPM %9.7411.00 -PBDT5.716.57 -13 PBT2.263.03 -25 NP2.052.10 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU