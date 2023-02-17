Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 253.51% to Rs 4.03 crore

Net profit of Shangar Decor rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 253.51% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.031.1412.4126.320.490.260.180.080.110.06

