Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shangar Decor standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Aertsen Living founders conferred Pride of Hyderabad Award
Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 247.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Archidply Decor standalone net profit rises 58.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 40.33% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 253.51% to Rs 4.03 croreNet profit of Shangar Decor rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 253.51% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.031.14 254 OPM %12.4126.32 -PBDT0.490.26 88 PBT0.180.08 125 NP0.110.06 83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU