JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Umiya Tubes standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 282.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 20.70% to Rs 35.09 crore

Net profit of Palco Metals rose 282.76% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.70% to Rs 35.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.0944.25 -21 OPM %6.011.85 -PBDT1.740.45 287 PBT1.650.38 334 NP1.110.29 283

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU