Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 282.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.70% to Rs 35.09 crore

Net profit of Palco Metals rose 282.76% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.70% to Rs 35.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.35.0944.256.011.851.740.451.650.381.110.29

