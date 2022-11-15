Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 282.76% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.70% to Rs 35.09 croreNet profit of Palco Metals rose 282.76% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.70% to Rs 35.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.0944.25 -21 OPM %6.011.85 -PBDT1.740.45 287 PBT1.650.38 334 NP1.110.29 283
