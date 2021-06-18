Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 86.44 points or 3.04% at 2754.34 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.96%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.82%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.27%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.99%), NTPC Ltd (down 2.99%), Thermax Ltd (down 2.22%), CESC Ltd (down 2.15%), and K E C International Ltd (down 1.31%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 246.56 or 0.47% at 52076.77.

The Nifty 50 index was down 94.6 points or 0.6% at 15596.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 341.51 points or 1.37% at 24527.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 95.57 points or 1.23% at 7644.89.

On BSE,846 shares were trading in green, 2266 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

