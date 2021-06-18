Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 74.62 points or 2.91% at 2492.29 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 9.15%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 5.17%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.96%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 4.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 4.45%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 4.41%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.27%), PTC India Ltd (down 3.01%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.99%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.96%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.14%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.01%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 246.56 or 0.47% at 52076.77.

The Nifty 50 index was down 94.6 points or 0.6% at 15596.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 341.51 points or 1.37% at 24527.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 95.57 points or 1.23% at 7644.89.

On BSE,846 shares were trading in green, 2266 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

