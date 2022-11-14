Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 8.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 613.84 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem rose 8.90% to Rs 67.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 613.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 563.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.613.84563.3214.4314.5687.4880.7385.0878.6767.4361.92

