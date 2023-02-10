Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 11.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.52% to Rs 22.93 crore

Net profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals declined 11.79% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.52% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.9316.9214.0921.043.243.512.502.741.872.12

