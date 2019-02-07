JSW Steel Ltd Slides 1.95%

has lost 6.77% over last one month compared to 6.59% fall in BSE Metal and 3.17% rise in the SENSEX

fell 1.95% today to trade at Rs 273.85. The BSE Metal is down 0.85% to quote at 10542.74. The is down 6.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 1.7% and Ltd lost 1.3% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 28.35 % over last one year compared to the 8.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has lost 6.77% over last one month compared to 6.59% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.17% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 31133 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 427.3 on 21 Sep 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 262.45 on 30 Jan 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)