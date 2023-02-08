State Bank of India gains for fifth session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 548.15, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.41% in last one year as compared to a 2.18% jump in NIFTY and a 7.54% jump in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 2.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41490.95, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 181.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 549.55, up 0.15% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 11.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

