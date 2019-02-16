PCS Technology standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 97.70% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of PCS Technology declined 85.71% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 97.70% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.052.17 -98 OPM %-1440.00-9.68 -PBDT0.130.60 -78 PBT0.060.50 -88 NP0.050.35 -86
