Pfizer Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Pfizer Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5195.3, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 18126.15. The Sensex is at 60768.2, down 0.8%.Pfizer Ltd has eased around 10.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14177.35, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16363 shares today, compared to the daily average of 31637 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

