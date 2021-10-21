Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd extends losing spree

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 814.2, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 67.69% in last one year as compared to a 52.37% rally in NIFTY and a 21.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 814.2, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 18126.15. The Sensex is at 60768.2, down 0.8%.Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has gained around 5.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14177.35, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 813.75, down 0.57% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd jumped 67.69% in last one year as compared to a 52.37% rally in NIFTY and a 21.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 92.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

