Pfizer Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 4236, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.63% in last one year as compared to a 14.32% rally in NIFTY and a 0.29% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Pfizer Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4236, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 16993.1. The Sensex is at 56768.8, down 1.02%.Pfizer Ltd has eased around 2.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13444.1, down 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27743 shares today, compared to the daily average of 29103 shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4226.3, down 1.35% on the day. Pfizer Ltd tumbled 17.63% in last one year as compared to a 14.32% rally in NIFTY and a 0.29% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 33.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

