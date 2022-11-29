Pfizer Ltd gains for third straight session

Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 4558.95, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.27% in last one year as compared to a 9.89% slide in NIFTY and a 4.38% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Pfizer Ltd rose for a third straight session today. Pfizer Ltd has gained around 4.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12993.95, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20146 shares today, compared to the daily average of 17363 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.06 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

