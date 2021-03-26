PG Electroplast commences commercial production of washing machines at Khasra unit

-
PG Electroplast has started the commercial production for manufacturing of Washing Machines at Company's Unit situated at Khasra No. 268 & 275, 15th Milestone, Roorkee, Dehradun National Highway-73, Viii. Raipur, Pargana Bhagwanpur, Tehsil - Roorkee, Dist.
Haridwar, Uttarakhand-247667. The capacity of the plant is 0.8 million units per annum and the company shall start supplying the same to various marquee clients in the country.
