Phyto Chem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Phyto Chem (India) standalone net profit rises 20.12% in the September 2018 quarter
Ashok Alco-Chem standalone net profit declines 69.62% in the June 2018 quarter
Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 331.71% in the September 2018 quarter
Natura Hue Chem standalone net profit rises 587.50% in the September 2018 quarter
Sadhana Nitro Chem standalone net profit rises 3362.65% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 15.52 croreNet loss of Phyto Chem (India) reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.5214.97 4 OPM %3.298.75 -PBDT0.110.75 -85 PBT0.010.66 -98 NP-0.340.43 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU